April 20 (Reuters) - Orchid Pharma Ltd:

* SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS REJECTS ALL THREE BIDS FOR CO UNDER BANKRUPTCY PROCESS

* ORCHID PHARMA - PANEL OF CREDITORS AUTHORISES RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL TO INITIATE FRESH ROUND OF BIDDING WITH APRIL 25 AS DEADLINE

* ORCHID PHARMA - RESOLUTION APPLICANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN EARLIER ROUNDS OF BIDDING ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN FRESH ROUND OF BIDDING Source text - bit.ly/2HQjX7O Further company coverage: