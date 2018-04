April 25 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co:

* ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS SAYS ON APRIL 19 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 8 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 25, 2015 - SEC FILING

* ORCHIDS PAPER - AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BY ADDING INCREMENTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $21 MILLION