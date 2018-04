April 13 (Reuters) - ORCO PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 116.1 MILLION VERSUS 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET RENTAL INCOME DECREASED BY 62.5% TO EUR 3.8 MILLION IN 2017 (EUR 10.0 MILLION IN 2016)

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 137.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 164.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC EPRA NAV EUR 598.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 425.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)