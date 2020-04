April 7 (Reuters) - Orcoda Ltd:

* MARCH 2020 QUARTER CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WILL BE DOWN BY 65% TO 70% COMPARED WITH DECEMBER 2019 QUARTER

* HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS SAAS PLATFORM HAS BEEN UNAFFECTED TO DATE BY COVID-19

* RESOURCE LOGISTICS UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19, TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SAAS PLATFORM OPERATING BUSINESS AS USUAL