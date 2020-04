BRIEF-Ordina Withdraws 2019 Dividend Proposal Due To COVID-19

April 23 (Reuters) - ORDINA NV:

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASES BY 1.8% TO EUR 96.3 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 94.6 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA HIGHER AT EUR 12.1 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 8.6 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 5.8 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 3.1 MILLION)

* END-Q1 NET CASH POSITION EUR 23.7 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 9.8 MILLION)

* EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES RESULT IN WITHDRAWAL OF DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019

* ONE EXTRA WORKING DAY IN THE NETHERLANDS AND BELGIUM/LUXEMBOURG IN Q1 2020 (IMPACT AROUND EUR 1.3 MILLION REVENUE AND AROUND EUR 1.0 MILLION EBITDA)

* ON COVID-19: OVER PAST FEW WEEKS, WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE OUR SERVICES ALMOST FLAWLESSLY - CEO

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) WILL TAKE PLACE ON 30 JUNE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: