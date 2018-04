April 3 (Reuters) - Orefinders Resources Inc:

* OREFINDERS TO ACQUIRE THE MCGARRY MINE & 2.4 KM STRIKE LENGTH OF THE CADILLAC-LARDER LAKE BREAK ABUTTING THE KERR-ADDISON MINE

* OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC - ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST MCGARRY MINE AND BARBER-LARDER PROPERTIES FROM KERR MINES INC