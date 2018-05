May 8 (Reuters) - O’Reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION AND UPDATE TO TARGET LEVERAGE RATIO

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: