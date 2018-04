April 25 (Reuters) - O’Reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.95 TO $4.05

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MILLION TO $520 MILLION

* SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

* SEES FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION