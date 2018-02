BRIEF-O’Reilly Automotive Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.52

Feb 7 (Reuters) - O‘reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $1.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.52

* Q4 SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $2.19 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.3 PERCENT

* ‍4TH QUARTER DILUTED EPS TO $3.52, INCLUDES A $0.62 BENEFIT FROM REVALUATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES​

* BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE AUTHORIZATION AMOUNT UNDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY AN ADDITIONAL $1.0 BILLION​

* O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE - NET INCOME FOR Q4, HAS 1-TIME $53 MILLION BENEFIT RELATED TO REVALUATION OF ITS DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES

* SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $490 MILLION TO $520 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018​

* SEES ‍ COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 2% TO 4% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2018​

* SEES ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES UP 2% TO 4% FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018​

* O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE - SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED EPS IN RAGE OF $3.55 TO $3.65

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE FROM $9.4 BILLION TO $9.6 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.10 TO $15.20​

* PLAN TO OPEN 200 NET, NEW STORES IN 2018​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $9.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AS CO HEADS INTO 2018, IT BELIEVES LONG-TERM DEMAND DRIVERS FOR INDUSTRY REMAIN INTACT​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: