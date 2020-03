BRIEF-Orell Fuessli FY EBIT Down At CHF 19.7 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.00 PER SHARE

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 237.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 264.9 MILLION)

* FY EBIT AT CHF 19.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 20.1 MILLION)

* ANNUAL RESULT AMOUNTS TO CHF 10.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF -47.2 MILLION)

* WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE ITS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2019 AND AN EBIT MARGIN IN THE MEDIUM SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE Source text: bit.ly/3b1XKkW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)