BRIEF-Orell Fuessli H1 Net Loss Without Minorities Turns To Profit Of 5.3 Million Francs

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* NET SALES OF CHF 115.2 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, DECREASE OF 10% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED TO CHF 8.1 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 3.2 MILLION)

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DECLINE IN EARNINGS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* SEES STABLE DEVELOPMENT FOR BOOK TRADE, ONCE AGAIN CHRISTMAS BUSINESS WILL DECIDE ON ECONOMIC SUCCESS IN 2019

* H1 NET PROFIT WITHOUT MINORITY INTEREST CHF 5.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2KBdzmR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)