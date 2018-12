Dec 4 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* CEO MARTIN BUYLE WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2019

* MICHAEL KASCH, NEW HEAD OF SECURITY PRINTING DIVISION, WILL TAKE UP HIS POSITION IN JANUARY 2019

* GROUP SEES TO REPORT ANNUAL EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS FOR 2018 IN SAME ORDER OF MAGNITUDE AS PY

* BOARD HAS INITIATED PROCESS OF SEEKING A SUCCESSOR FOR CEO POSITION