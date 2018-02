Feb 19 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ON NET ASSETS OF STAKE IN ATLANTIC ZEISER OF AROUND CHF 8 MILLION WAS CALCULATED

* SEES ANNUAL RESULT IN THE ORDER OF CHF 6 MILLION FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2FdnagB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)