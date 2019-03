March 18 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL CHF 6 PER SHARE

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 264.9 MILLION, WHICH IS A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECLINE (CHF 288.5 MILLION) OF APPROX. 8%.

* FY EBIT AMOUNTS TO CHF 12.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 12.6 MILLION).

* FY NET RESULT AMOUNTS TO CHF -47.2 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2TTCuZn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)