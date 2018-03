March 20 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* DIVIDEND OF CH 4.00 PER SHARE

* FY NET REVENUE OF CHF 288.5 MILLION, DECLINE OF 4% COMPARED TO YEAR AGO (CHF 298.9 MILLION).

* FY EBIT WERE 32% LOW-ER AT CHF 12.6 MILLION (CHF 18.5 MILLION IN 2016).

* FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ORELL FÜSSLI FORESEES A DOWNTURN IN THE EARNINGS SITUATION.

* FY NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 6.4 MILLION CHF VERSUS 12.3 MN CHF YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)