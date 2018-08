BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding H1 EBIT At CHF 3.2 Million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG:

* H1 NET REVENUE OF CHF 127.5 MILLION WAS APPROX. 3% BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (CHF 131.9 MILLION).

* H1 OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) OF CHF 3.2 MILLION WERE UNCHANGED FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* H1 EARNINGS EXCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS AMOUNTED TO CHF -0.2 MILLION (CHF 3.1 MILLION IN 2017)

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONTINUES TO FORESEE A WEAKENING PROFIT SITUATION COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2MwyIhO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)