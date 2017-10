Aug 14 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET INCOME OF CHF 131.9 MILLION, WHICH IS 5% LOWER THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 139.5 MILLION).‍​

* AT CHF 3.2 MILLION, H1 EBIT WAS WELL BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE (CHF 7.9 MILLION)‍​

* EXPECTS FY COMPARABLE EARNINGS SITUATION IN THE BOOK TRADE, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vTt2cH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)