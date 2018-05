May 17 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG:

* ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING - SUBSIDIARY ATLANTIC ZEISER SELLS ACTIVITIES IN CARD PERSONALISATION SYSTEMS,PACKAGING BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND STAKE IN TRITRON GMBH TO ITALIAN COESIA GROUP

* ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING - EXCEPTIONAL EXPENSES OF SOME CHF 67 MILLION WILL HAVE IMPACT ON NET INCOME OF THE GROUP IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)