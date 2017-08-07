FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship arrangement with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for Mysimba in Germany, France and Austria
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship arrangement with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for Mysimba in Germany, France and Austria

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship arrangement with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for Mysimba in Germany, France and Austria

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Cheplapharm will be responsible for all commercialization activity and expenses​

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Orexigen will supply Mysimba to Cheplapharm for a negotiated transfer price​

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - expect to launch Mysimba in up to eight more countries by year end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.