BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics Enters Agreement For Sale Of Co

April 23 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF COMPANY

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE DEAL WITH NALPROPION PHARMACEUTICALS, TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ASSETS OF CO

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL SELL WORLD-WIDE RIGHTS TO CONTRAVE /MYSIMBA AND CERTAIN OTHER OREXIGEN ASSETS FOR $75 MILLION IN CASH

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS- NALPROPION PHARMACEUTICALS IS A NEWLY FORMED SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY CAPITALIZED BY INVESTOR GROUP INCLUDING PERNIX THERAPEUTICS