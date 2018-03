March 12 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS - ‍ ENTERED DIP CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH WILMINGTON TRUST, AMONG OTHERS, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF BANKRUPTCY COURT​

* OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS SAYS DIP LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $70.4 MILLION DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING