BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics - pursuing potential actions including merger or sale of co
October 16, 2017 / 10:27 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics - pursuing potential actions including merger or sale of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says ‍expects total revenues for Q3 of 2017 to be between about $18.1 million and $19.1 million-SEC filing​

* Orexigen Therapeutics-‍management evaluating whether there are relevant conditions to raise substantial doubt about co’s ability to continue as going concern​

* Orexigen Therapeutics-in connection with evaluation, ‍co currently pursuing number of potential actions, including attempting to pursue merger or sale of co Source text: (bit.ly/2yrhbmK) Further company coverage:

