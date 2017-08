Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $2.00

* Orexigen Therapeutics - qtrly revenue $23.4 million versus $7.8 million; as of June 30, co had $86.6 million in cash, & cash equivalents and marketable securities​