April 6 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO ENDS SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* OREXO AB - HAS ENDED PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020

* OREXO AB - HAS ENDED PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020

* OREXO AB - TOTAL OF 500,000 SHARES, EQUIVALENT TO APPROXIMATELY 1.4 PER CENT OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY, HAVE BEEN REPURCHASED