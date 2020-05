May 15 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO’S PARTNER GESYNTA PHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 STUDY FOR OX-MPI

* OREXO’S PARTNER, GESYNTA PHARMA, TODAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE I RESULTS FOR OX-MPI (GS-248) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)