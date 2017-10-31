FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orexo issues 325 million SEK bonds
#Healthcare
October 31, 2017 / 7:34 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-Orexo issues 325 million SEK bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Orexo issues bonds of SEK 325 million and confirms fulfilment of condition under notice of early redemption

* Says ‍has issued a four-year senior unsecured bond loan in an amount of SEK 325 million, within a framework amount of SEK 500 million, due in November 2021​

* Says ‍bond loan has a floating interest rate of Stibor 3m +4.50 per cent per year​

* Says ‍net proceeds from issue will mainly be used towards prepayment of company’s existing outstanding bond loan and for general corporate purposes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

