March 17 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO PRESENTS SALES POTENTIAL OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL PIPELINE AND DIGITAL THERAPIES DURING THE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* OREXO AB - OREXO ALSO COMMENTED ON IMPACT ON COMPANY FROM COVID-19 ACROSS DEVELOPMENT, SUPPLY, SALES AND FINANCIALS

* OREXO AB - COMPANY SEES LIMITED IMPACT ON COMPANY, IF RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 ARE REDUCED DURING SPRING