BRIEF-Orexo Q1 EBITDA Up At SEK 39.1 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* INTERIM REPORT Q1 2020

* Q1 TOTAL NET REVENUES OF SEK 175.0 M (174.3), UP 0.4 PERCENT

* Q1 EBITDA OF SEK 39.1 M (12.0), UP 225.8 PERCENT

* Q1 US PHARMA (ZUBSOLV® US) NET REVENUES OF SEK 163.9 M (161.7), UP 1.3 PERCENT IN SEK AND -4.0 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2020 IS REITERATED

* OUR Q1 PERFORMANCE IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, WITH A DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR ZUBSOLV® DUE TO GENERIC COMPETITION IN SOME PREVIOUSLY EXCLUSIVE CONTRACTS WITH UNITED HEALTH GROUP AND HUMANA

* REDUCTION IN SALES VOLUME HAS BEEN OFFSET BY HIGHER AVERAGE NET PRICES, A REDUCTION IN PRODUCT RETURNS AND IMPROVED GROSS MARGINS

* EARLY INDICATORS SUGGEST COVID-19 IS IMPACTING MARKET DYNAMICS, RESULTING IN AN INCREASE IN AVERAGE PRESCRIPTION SIZE AND AN UPTICK IN DEMAND FOR ZUBSOLV® WAS SEEN DURING MARCH

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LONGER-TERM COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR ADDICTION TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)