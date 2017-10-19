FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orexo Q3 EBIT beats forecast, sees net profit for full year​
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 19, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Orexo Q3 EBIT beats forecast, sees net profit for full year​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Q3 ‍EBIT sek 40.9 million vs yr-ago 43.0 million​

* Q3 ‍total net revenues sek 166.2 million vs yr-ago 181.9 million​

* Q3 ‍zubsolv US net revenue SEK 121.1 million vs yr-ago 142.4 million​

* Says ‍subject to market conditions, Orexo is contemplating issuing a new corporate bond during Q4 2017 at an aggregate amount of SEK 300 - 350 million​

* Says ‍with current trajectory for 2017 we expect to present a positive net profit for full year​

* Says guidance of full year 2017 positive ebitda is confirmed‍​

* Reuters poll: Orexo Q3 total revenues were seen at SEK 174 million, EBIT at SEK 18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.