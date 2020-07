BRIEF-Orexo Raises FY OPEX Guidance To Reflect US Launches Of Deprexis And Vorvida

July 2 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO LAUNCHES DEPREXIS® AND VORVIDA® IN THE US AND PROVIDES UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED SALES POTENTIAL OF USD 420-650 MILLION FOR DTX PORTFOLIO FIVE YEARS POST LAUNCH

* NEW OPEX GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS INCREASED TO SEK 750-800 MILLION FROM SEK 550-600 MILLION REFLECTING INVESTMENTS RELATED TO ACCELERATED COMMERCIALIZATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF DTX BUSINESS

* INITIAL REVENUES FROM DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS ARE EXPECTED IN Q3 2020 AND TOTAL NET REVENUES IN 2020 FROM DIGITAL THERAPIES ARE DEPENDENT ON PACE OREXO CAN SECURE PRODUCT REIMBURSEMENT

* OREXO WILL LEVERAGE COMPANY’S STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION TO INVEST IN EARLY LAUNCH OF DIGITAL THERAPIES DURING 2020

* TO ENABLE ACCELERATED LAUNCH OF ALL THREE PRODUCTS INVESTMENTS WILL INCREASE AND OPEX FOR FY 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF SEK 750-800 MILLION, FROM SEK 550-600 MILLION