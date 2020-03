March 25 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO HAS REPURCHASED 14 PERCENT OF OWN CORPORATE BONDS

* UNSECURED CORPORATE BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 4.50 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN NOVEMBER 2021

* PURPOSE OF REPURCHASE IS TO OPTIMIZE CO’S CAPITAL STRUCTURE, ENSURE A GOOD PLACEMENT OF LIQUID FUNDS, LEVERAGE CURRENT STRONG U.S. DOLLAR

* REPURCHASED 14 PERCENT OF ITS OUTSTANDING UNSECURED CORPORATE BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF SEK 40,500,000 THROUGH SEVERAL PURCHASES ON MARKET