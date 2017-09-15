BRIEF-Orexo says EMA issues positive opinion for opioid dependence treatment with Zubsolv

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Orexo

* CHMP positive opinion for opioid dependence treatment with Zubsolv® (buprenorphine and naloxone) in Europe

* Mundipharma and Orexo today announce that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet) for use in the treatment of opioid dependence

* Says European Commission will now review CHMP opinion and a final decision is expected in q4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)