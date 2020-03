March 6 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR VORVIDA® TO THE FDA TO ENABLE COMMERCIALIZATION IN THE US

* OREXO* VORVIDA® CLEARANCE FROM FDA ANTICIPATED Q2 2020

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST DIGITAL THERAPY IN US FOR HEAVY ALCOHOL USE IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)