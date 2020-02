Feb 17 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* OREXO AB (PUBL.) HAS RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT REPURCHASES OF OWN SHARES

* REPURCHASES MAY COMPRISE A MAXIMUM OF 500,000 SHARES

* REPURCHASES OF SHARES CAN BE MADE FROM DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE UNTIL 15 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)