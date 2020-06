BRIEF-Organic Flower Says Joel Dumaresq Resigns As Director Of Co

June 4 (Reuters) - Organic Flower Investments Group Inc :

* ORGANIC FLOWER TO FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE INVESTMENTS IN PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINE, BIO-TECH AND SPONSORED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND APPOINTS JOE PERINO AS A DIRECTOR

* ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP - COMMITTEE TO FOCUS ON SOURCING, EVALUATING VARIETY OF POTENTIAL INVESTMENTS

* ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP - COMMITTEE MAY PROVIDE CO WITH EXPOSURE TO DATA AGGREGATION & MONITORING PLATFORMS FOR PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINES

* ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP INC - COMMITTEE MAY PROVIDE CO WITH EXPOSURE NOVEL DRUG DISCOVERY

* ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP - JOEL DUMARESQ RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF CO

* ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP - JOEL DUMARESQ TO MAINTAIN ROLE AS CEO, INTERIM CFO OF CO