BRIEF-Organigram Provides Update On Corporate Action Plan In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic

April 6 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORPORATE ACTION PLAN IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ANNOUNCED TEMPORARY LAYOFF OF ABOUT 45 PER CENT OF ITS WORKFORCE

* TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WERE INITIATED ON MARCH 24, 2020

* CO HAS OFFERED VOLUNTARY LAYOFFS TO CERTAIN STAFF AND THOSE THAT ACCEPTED MADE UP MAJORITY OF LAYOFFS

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS - LUMP-SUM PAYMENTS WILL BE PAID TO AFFECTED EMPLOYEES TO HELP BRIDGE GAP TO AVAILABLE GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS

* EXPECT TO LAUNCH EDISON + PAX ERA® DISTILLATE VAPE CARTRIDGES IN CALENDAR Q2 2020 ACROSS COUNTRY

* COMPANY WILL ABSORB EMPLOYEE PAID PORTION OF HEALTH, DENTAL AND SHORT-TERM DISABILITY PREMIUMS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES