BRIEF-Organigram Receives Health Canada License Renewal And Expansion For Final Elements Of Phase 5 And Provides Covid-19 Update

March 23 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA LICENSE RENEWAL AND EXPANSION FOR FINAL ELEMENTS OF PHASE 5 AND PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS THAT ITS WORKFORCE WILL BE MATERIALLY REDUCED AS A RESULT OF VOLUNTARY AND COMPANY-IMPOSED TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - PLANS TO REALLOCATE ITS REMAINING WORKFORCE AS NEEDED

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - WORKFORCE REDUCTIOIN WILL RESULT IN CORRESPONDING PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING REDUCTIONS