April 24 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM ANNOUNCES RECORD Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS - NET INCOME OF $1.1 MILLION

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC OF $0.009

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS SALES $3.2 MILLION VERSUS $1.4 MILLION