April 14 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET REVENUE OF $23.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $26.9 MILLION IN Q2 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.041

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS SAYS IMPACT OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WILL RESULT IN ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $0.6 MILLION DURING MONTH OF APRIL 2020

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW C$24.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA