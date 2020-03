March 4 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS DERRICK WEST APPOINTED CFO

* PAOLO DE LUCA, CURRENT CFO, APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

* WEST HAS RESIGNED FROM ORGANIGRAM'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS