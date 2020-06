June 23 (Reuters) - OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM- LEGAL ACTION STARTED IN COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH IN ALBERTA, WHICH ACTION SEEKS DAMAGES AGAINST MANY OF LARGEST CANADIAN CANNABIS COMPANIES

* ORGANIGRAM- LEGAL ACTION IS NOT CERTIFIED, DOES NOT PARTICULARIZE CLAIMS AGAINST ORGANIGRAM OR OTHER COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: