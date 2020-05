BRIEF-Organigram Successfully Completes Amendment To Credit Facilities With Bank Of Montreal

OrganiGram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITIES WITH BANK OF MONTREAL

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - MAINTAINS AVAILABLE UNDRAWN CAPACITY OF UP TO $30 MILLION ON TERM LOAN AND $25 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS FINAL DRAW DEADLINE OF TERM LOAN TO JULY 31

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT POSTPONES COMMENCEMENT OF PRINCIPAL REPAYMENTS ON TERM LOAN TO NOVEMBER 30