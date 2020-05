BRIEF-Organoclick Q1 EBITDA Amounted To SEK -1.37 mln

May 6 (Reuters) - OrganoClick AB:

* ORGANOCLICK AB (PUBL) PUBLISH INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2020

* ORGANOCLICK AB - Q1 NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 22.25 (22.15) MILLION

* ORGANOCLICK AB - Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK -1.37 (0.80) MILLION

* ORGANOCLICK AB - Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK -5.06 (-3.01) MILLION

* ORGANOCLICK AB - YEAR 2020 STARTED WELL, WITH A STRONG ORDER INTAKE ON SWEDISH MARKET AS WELL AS ON OUR EXPORT MARKETS

* ORGANOCLICK AB - SINCE CORONA VIRUS HIT US WITH FORCE IN BEGINNING OF MARCH, OUR EXPORT MARKETS HAVE STALLED