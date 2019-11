Nov 6 (Reuters) - OrganoClick AB:

* ORGANOWOOD ENTERS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CARL GÖTZ IN GERMANY

* SUBSIDIARY ORGANOWOOD HAS ENTERED INTO A SALES AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GERMAN WOOD DISTRIBUTOR CARL GÖTZ GMBH

* AGREEMENT GIVES CARL GÖTZ A NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE ORGANOWOOD®-WOOD IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)