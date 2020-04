BRIEF-Organogenesis Holdings Says Withdrawing Previously Announced Revenue Guidance For Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

April 8 (Reuters) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc:

* . REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* Q1 2020 PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $61.0 MILLION AND $61.6 MILLION

* ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS - ACTIVELY REVIEWING AND IMPLEMENTING COST SAVING MEASURES INCLUDING DISCONTINUING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND PROGRAMS

* COST SAVING MEASURES ALSO INCLUDE INSTITUTING CONTROLS ON TRAVEL, EVENTS, MARKETING AND CLINICAL STUDIES

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $60.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA