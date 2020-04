BRIEF-Organovo Announces Termination Of Merger Agreement With Tarveda Therapeutics

April 7 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc:

* ORGANOVO ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TARVEDA THERAPEUTICS

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE MERGER RELATED PROPOSAL

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - STOCKHOLDERS HAVE APPROVED PROPOSAL TO EFFECT A REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF 1 SHARE FOR EVERY 20 TO 40 SHARES

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT TO BE CARRIED OUT AT BOARD'S DISCRETION.