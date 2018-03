March 26 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc:

* ORGANOVO DIVISION SAMSARA SCIENCES ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LONZA BIOSCIENCE SOLUTIONS

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - ‍LONZA WILL MARKET HUMAN CELL PRODUCTS FROM SAMSARA FOR FURTHER DISTRIBUTION TO ITS CUSTOMERS​

* ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC - CO'S ‍UNIT, SAMSARA SCIENCES ENTERED NON-EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LONZA BIOSCIENCE SOLUTIONS​