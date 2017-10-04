BRIEF-Organovo says preliminary Q2 revenue $1.3 mln - $1.4 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc
* Organovo announces preliminary fiscal second-quarter total revenue; company restructures to improve operational efficiency
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.3 million to $1.4 million
* Announced a restructuring plan to improve operational efficiency
* Organovo announced a plan to restructure its business to better focus and align resources, reducing approximately 15 positions
* Expects workforce reduction will decrease operating costs by $1.3 million in fiscal 2018 and $2.7 million in fiscal 2019
* Actions associated with restructuring are anticipated to be complete by end of calendar-year 2017
* Reduction in future operating expenses is expected to "improve" company's fiscal 2018 negative adjusted EBITDA