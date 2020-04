April 13 (Reuters) - Orgenesis Inc:

* ORGENESIS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF TAMIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. INCLUDING BROAD SPECTRUM ANTIVIRAL PLATFORM

* ORGENESIS INC - DEAL FOR STOCK AND CASH CONSIDERATION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $19 MILLION

* ORGENESIS INC - PLANS TO COMBINE RANPIRNASE WITH ITS CO-DEVELOPED BIOXOME TECHNOLOGY FOR ENHANCED PAYLOAD DELIVERY DIRECTLY TO CELLS