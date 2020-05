May 13 (Reuters) - Orgenesis Inc:

* ORGENESIS ANNOUNCES CELL-BASED VACCINE PLATFORM TARGETING COVID-19 AND OTHER EXISTING AND EMERGING VIRAL DISEASES

* ORGENESIS INC - IS MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANNED ANIMAL TESTING FOR ITS CELL-BASED VACCINE PLATFORM IN COVID-19

* ORGENESIS INC - HAS NOT YET SUBMITTED ANY SUCH PLANS OR DATA TO FDA OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY BODY